IceHogs & Iowa Wild Collide in Preseason Tune-Ups in Coralville, Iowa on October 5 & 6
August 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs today announced that the club will battle the Iowa Wild in a pair of preseason contests on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and Thursday, Oct. 6 at Xtreme Arena at 7:05 p.m. in Coralville, Iowa, home of the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders.
Wednesday's contest is closed to the public and fans are welcome to attend the the preseason finale on Thursday.
The IceHogs and Wild meet in the preseason for the second consecutive year after gathering in a pair of games at Xtreme Arena last season. The clubs split the two-game set with the IceHogs taking a 3-0 victory in the opener and the Wild fighting back in overtime, 4-3, in the second game. The meetings were the first-ever preseason conferences between the IceHogs and Wild and the first-ever professional hockey games played at Xtreme Arena.
Over 15 seasons, the IceHogs are 13-12-1-4 all-time in preseason action while the Wild are 9-6-1-0 over nine seasons.
The IceHogs and Wild will meet 12 times during the upcoming 2022-23 season, tied for the most meetings against one opponent (Chicago Wolves). Last season, the IceHogs went 4-5-3-0 against the Wild and hold an all-time record of 43-34-8-3.
Season Tickets Memberships for 2022-23 on Sale Now!
Don't miss a moment of the action next season! Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 16th season as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. Contact us at 815-847-6399, at icehogs@blackhawks.com or visit IceHogs.com to claim your seats for this upcoming season.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 4, 2022
- IceHogs & Iowa Wild Collide in Preseason Tune-Ups in Coralville, Iowa on October 5 & 6 - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild Announces 2022 Preseason Games at Xtream Arena - Iowa Wild
- Thunderbirds Announce Front Office Hires, Promotions - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Firebirds Introduce Official Team Mascot Fuego to the Coachella Valley - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Monsters Sign Forward Cole Fonstad to One-Year AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Name Jason Clarke and Kris Sparre Assistant Coaches - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Stars Sign Forward Ryan Dmowski to One-Year Contract - Texas Stars
- Former IceHogs Forward Rob Klinkhammer Hired as an Assistant Coach - Rockford IceHogs
- Marlies Captain Rich Clune Announces Retirement - Toronto Marlies
- Red Wings Add Two to Griffins' Hockey Staff - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- IceHogs & Iowa Wild Collide in Preseason Tune-Ups in Coralville, Iowa on October 5 & 6
- Former IceHogs Forward Rob Klinkhammer Hired as an Assistant Coach
- Derek Plante Named Assistant Coach with Blackhawks
- IceHogs Sign Forward Morgan Adams-Moisan for 2022-23 Season
- Blackhawks Agree to Terms with Buddy Robinson