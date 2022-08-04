IceHogs & Iowa Wild Collide in Preseason Tune-Ups in Coralville, Iowa on October 5 & 6

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that the club will battle the Iowa Wild in a pair of preseason contests on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and Thursday, Oct. 6 at Xtreme Arena at 7:05 p.m. in Coralville, Iowa, home of the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders.

Wednesday's contest is closed to the public and fans are welcome to attend the the preseason finale on Thursday.

The IceHogs and Wild meet in the preseason for the second consecutive year after gathering in a pair of games at Xtreme Arena last season. The clubs split the two-game set with the IceHogs taking a 3-0 victory in the opener and the Wild fighting back in overtime, 4-3, in the second game. The meetings were the first-ever preseason conferences between the IceHogs and Wild and the first-ever professional hockey games played at Xtreme Arena.

Over 15 seasons, the IceHogs are 13-12-1-4 all-time in preseason action while the Wild are 9-6-1-0 over nine seasons.

The IceHogs and Wild will meet 12 times during the upcoming 2022-23 season, tied for the most meetings against one opponent (Chicago Wolves). Last season, the IceHogs went 4-5-3-0 against the Wild and hold an all-time record of 43-34-8-3.

