Flames Extend Forward Jonathan Huberdeau

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have agreed to a contract extension with newly acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau.

TERM: eight-years

AAV: $10,500,000

"We are excited to extend Jonathan long term in Calgary," said General Manager, Brad Treliving. "He is an elite player, one of the premier forwards in the league who makes players around him better. We look forward to welcoming Jonathan to our community and his contributions to our team's success."

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long term," said Huberdeau. "I'm excited for this new chapter and I am committed to this team. I'll give everything I have, on and off the ice and I can't wait to play in front of the passionate Flames fans."

Huberdeau had 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points last season with Florida, finishing tied for second for the most points in the NHL scoring race including a league leading 85 assists. The 29-year-old is nearly a point-per-game player over his NHL career with 613 points (198G, 415A) in 671 games. The left-shot forward spent all ten of his previous NHL seasons in Florida after being drafted in the first round (third overall) by the Panthers in the 2011 NHL draft.

Huberdeau was acquired by the Flames on July 22nd along with MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first round pick from the Florida Panthers.

JONATHAN HUBERDEAU - LEFT WING

BORN: Saint-Jerome, PQ DATE: Jun. 4, 1993

HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 202 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: FLA - 1st round (3rd overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft

