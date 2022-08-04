Flames Extend Forward Jonathan Huberdeau
August 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today that they have agreed to a contract extension with newly acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau.
TERM: eight-years
AAV: $10,500,000
"We are excited to extend Jonathan long term in Calgary," said General Manager, Brad Treliving. "He is an elite player, one of the premier forwards in the league who makes players around him better. We look forward to welcoming Jonathan to our community and his contributions to our team's success."
"I'm thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long term," said Huberdeau. "I'm excited for this new chapter and I am committed to this team. I'll give everything I have, on and off the ice and I can't wait to play in front of the passionate Flames fans."
Huberdeau had 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points last season with Florida, finishing tied for second for the most points in the NHL scoring race including a league leading 85 assists. The 29-year-old is nearly a point-per-game player over his NHL career with 613 points (198G, 415A) in 671 games. The left-shot forward spent all ten of his previous NHL seasons in Florida after being drafted in the first round (third overall) by the Panthers in the 2011 NHL draft.
Huberdeau was acquired by the Flames on July 22nd along with MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first round pick from the Florida Panthers.
JONATHAN HUBERDEAU - LEFT WING
BORN: Saint-Jerome, PQ DATE: Jun. 4, 1993
HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 202 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
DRAFTED: FLA - 1st round (3rd overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 4, 2022
- Flames Extend Forward Jonathan Huberdeau - Calgary Wranglers
- IceHogs & Iowa Wild Collide in Preseason Tune-Ups in Coralville, Iowa on October 5 & 6 - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Wild Announces 2022 Preseason Games at Xtream Arena - Iowa Wild
- Thunderbirds Announce Front Office Hires, Promotions - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Firebirds Introduce Official Team Mascot Fuego to the Coachella Valley - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Monsters Sign Forward Cole Fonstad to One-Year AHL Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls Name Jason Clarke and Kris Sparre Assistant Coaches - San Diego Gulls
- Texas Stars Sign Forward Ryan Dmowski to One-Year Contract - Texas Stars
- Former IceHogs Forward Rob Klinkhammer Hired as an Assistant Coach - Rockford IceHogs
- Marlies Captain Rich Clune Announces Retirement - Toronto Marlies
- Red Wings Add Two to Griffins' Hockey Staff - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Flames Extend Forward Jonathan Huberdeau
- Calgary Wranglers Sign Five Players
- Calgary Wranglers to hit the ice this fall