Thunderbirds Announce Front Office Hires, Promotions

August 4, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds today announced new staff hires and promotions ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Matthew McRobbie has been promoted to Director of Business Development. An original member of the Thunderbirds' front office, this is McRobbie's third promotion within the organization. He served as a Senior Account Executive from 2016 to 2021 before taking on the role of Manager of Ticket Sales last season, where he oversaw the Thunderbirds' team-record year in tickets sold and ticket revenue. McRobbie is a native of Springfield and an alumnus of Springfield College.

Under his new role, McRobbie will be focused on working with local and national brands in the Thunderbirds' corporate sales department.

"Matt has been a dedicated and reliable member of our team from our very first day," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "He has repeatedly met and exceeded every goal thrown his way, and we could not be happier to see him continue to grow his career here in Springfield."

Additionally, John Jones, Jr. has been promoted to Senior Account Executive. An alumnus of Florida State University and a native of Jupiter, Fla., Jones has been a member of the Thunderbirds' ticket sales department since the 2018-19 season.

The Thunderbirds have also announced the hires of Nate Lynch and Alana Mather as Account Executives in ticket sales.

Lynch joins the Thunderbirds full-time after serving as an intern in the team's ticket sales department. The native of Somers, Conn. graduated from Eastern Connecticut State University in 2021.

Mather, a native of Enfield, Conn., joins the Thunderbirds after serving as an intern with the team for two seasons while a student at Western New England University.

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.