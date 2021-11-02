Iowa Wild Announce Roster Changes

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray announced today the team has recalled forward Alexander Khovanov from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL. The team also announced it has reassigned goaltender Trevin Kozlowski to the Heartlanders.

Khovanov, 21 (4/12/2000), recorded one assist in two games with the Heartlanders after he was reassigned on Oct. 28, 2021.

Kozlowski, 24 (3/27/1997), has yet to appear in any games this season with the Heartlanders or Wild.

The Wild are in action against Grand Rapids at home on Friday, Nov. 5, faceoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

