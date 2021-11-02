Penguins Weekly

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Oct. 27 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Lehigh Valley 2

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton started the week by defeating the Phantoms for the third time in a row. Radim Zohorna scored two goals in the contest, including the game-winner.

Friday, Oct. 29 - PENGUINS 2 at Hartford 3 (SO)

The Penguins furiously scrambled to force overtime late in regulation but fell in the shootout to the Wolf Pack. Sam Poulin earned his first AHL goal to extend the game and earn Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a point. Hartford ultimately prevailed despite a fantastic, 35-save performance by Louis Domingue.

Saturday, Oct. 30 - PENGUINS 4 at Springfield 3 (OT)

Facing off against the Atlantic Division-leading Thunderbirds for the first time this season, the Penguins emerged victorious with a 4-3, overtime win. Nathan Légaré's first AHL goal arrived 2:43 into the extra period and gave the Penguins the win.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Nov. 3 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

The Penguins take on the Phantoms for the fourth time this season. Lehigh Valley is still winless this season, going 0-5-2-0 and scoring 10 goals through seven games.

Friday, Nov. 5 - PENGUINS vs. Providence

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton skates into their first matchup against Providence in a while. The last time these teams met was during the 2019-20 season. The Bruins went 4-1-0-0 against the Penguins that year.

Saturday, Nov. 6 - PENGUINS at Hartford

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is on the road again to face off against Hartford for the third time in two weeks. Both of their meetings this season required OT. In their last 22 visits, the Penguins' record is 17-3-1-1 (.818) at XL Center.

Ice Chips

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has already played in four overtime games this season, tied for most in the AHL.

- Filip Lindberg was named AHL Goaltender of the Month for October and is one of two goalies still unbeaten in four games.

- Three Penguins skaters scored their first AHL goal over the weekend: Sam Houde, Sam Poulin and Nathan Légaré.

- Légaré is the first player in Penguins history to score his first AHL goal in overtime.

- The last time Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earned points in six of its first seven games of the season was the 2016-17 campaign.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAMÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â GPÂ Â Â Â Â Â WÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â LÂ Â Â Â Â Â OTLÂ Â Â Â SOLÂ Â Â Â PTSÂ Â Â Â Pts%

1. SpringfieldÂ Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 12Â Â Â Â .857

2. PENGUINSÂ Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 11Â Â Â Â .786

3. HersheyÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 10Â Â Â Â .714

4. HartfordÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 8Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 11Â Â Â Â .688

5. CharlotteÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â .500

6. BridgeportÂ Â Â Â Â Â 8Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â Â 8Â Â Â Â .500

7. ProvidenceÂ Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â .429

8. Lehigh ValleyÂ Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â .143

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERSÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â GPÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â GÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â AÂ Â Â Â Â Â PTS

Valtteri PuustinenÂ Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â 8

Sam Poulin*Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â 4

Jordy BelleriveÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â Â 4

Félix RobertÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 5Â Â Â Â Â 3Â Â Â Â Â 0Â Â Â Â Â 3

Michael ChaputÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â 6Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â 3

Nathan Légaré*Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7Â Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â 3

GOALIESÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â GPÂ Â Â W-L-OTÂ Â Â Â GAAÂ Â Â Â Â Â SV%Â Â Â Shutouts

Louis DomingueÂ Â Â Â Â Â 2Â Â Â Â Â 1-0-1Â Â Â Â Â 1.44Â Â Â Â .955Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Filip Lindberg*Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 4Â Â Â Â 4-0-0Â Â Â Â 1.71Â Â Â Â .942Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

Tommy Nappier*xÂ Â Â Â Â 1Â Â Â Â Â 0-1-0Â Â Â Â 3.07Â Â Â Â .903Â Â Â Â Â Â 0

* = rookie

^ = currently with Pittsburgh

X = currently with Wheeling

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATEÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â OPPONENTÂ Â Â LOCATIONÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â TIMEÂ Â Â Â Â Â

Wed, Nov. 3Â Â Â Lehigh ValleyÂ Â Â PPL CenterÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:05 p.m.

Fri, Oct. 29Â Â Â Â ProvidenceÂ Â Â Â Mohegan Sun ArenaÂ Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Oct. 30Â Â Â HartfordÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â XL CenterÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 7:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Wed, Oct. 31Â Â (D) Pierre-Olivier JosephÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Recalled to PIT

Tue, Nov. 2Â Â Â Â (C) Matt AlfaroÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Recalled to PIT

Tue, Nov. 2Â Â Â Â (LW) Justin AlmeidaÂ Â Â Â Reassigned by PIT from WHL

