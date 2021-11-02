Condors Back Home Saturday Night at 7 p.m.

November 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release









Bakersfield Condors Teddy Bear Toss

(Bakersfield Condors) Bakersfield Condors Teddy Bear Toss(Bakersfield Condors)

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, on Saturday at 7 p.m. on Dignity Health Mercy and Memorial Hospitals Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Here are five things you need to know for this weekend's Saturday night matchup:

REIGN ROLL INTO TOWN

The Condors and Reign are both off to good starts this season. Ontario has yet to lose in regulation and Bakersfield is 3-1-0 at home to start the year.

DOWNLOAD THE NEW APP

The all-new Condors app powered by PCL Construction is hub of all things Condorstown. Get highlights, alerts, the latest news, and vote for the PCL Hardest Worker of the Night! The app is available in the App Store or Google Play by searching "Bakersfield Condors."

TEDDY BEAR TOSS 3-PACK!

Score big with a Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack. Get a ticket to the biggest game of the year, two other vouchers for any other Condors game (including this weekend!), and more!

SEATS FOR SOLDIERS CHALLENGE!

The Condors and Stockton Heat have issued a challenge for next week's Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 13). Help sponsor veterans to attend the game by purchasing Seats for Soldiers tickets and receiving great memorabilia and experiences.

PRE-GAME COVID-19 TESTING

Atlas Urgent Care, the official Urgent Care of the Condors, will offer rapid COVID-19 testing beginning 90 minutes before games on the Plaza for $25. Free testing is available at their offices (results take 3 days) located at 5531 Business Park South, 93309 from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily. Walk-ins are welcome or call for an appointment at 491-1900.

Images from this story

