Almeida Reassigned to Penguins, Alfaro Inks PTO

November 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Justin Almeida has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. Furthermore, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has signed forward Matt Alfaro to a professional tryout agreement.

Almeida was selected by Pittsburgh in the fifth round (129th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. He was recently reassigned from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling and proceeded to score three goals and one assist for four points in three games with the Nailers. One of his goals was the overtime game-winner for Wheeling in an Oct. 27 contest at Iowa.

Through 20 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the 22-year-old from Kitimat, British Columbia has posted three goals and two assists for five points.

Prior to turning pro at the start of 2019-20, Almeida put up impressive numbers while playing in the Western Hockey League. He led the WHL with 78 assists in 2018-19, and his 111 points ranked third in the league. In 256 WHL games played for the Prince George Cougars and Moose Jaw Warriors, Almeida racked up 89 goals and 154 assists for 243 points.

Alfaro, 25, placed second on the Nailers with 28 assists and ranked third on the team with 41 points last season. He also led all Wheeling rookies in both of those categories during the 2020-21 campaign, as well.

This season, Alfaro has posted one assist through four games. The Calgary, Alberta native leads the Nailers with 22 penalty minutes.

