Syracuse Crunch to Hold Military Appreciation Night November 10

November 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch will be honoring veterans and active military members during Military Appreciation Night on Wednesday, Nov. 10 when the team hosts the Bridgeport Islanders.

As part of Military Appreciation Night, the Crunch are offering complimentary tickets for all veterans and active military members and their families to either the Nov. 10 or Nov. 13 game, courtesy of generous donations from Crunch fans and local businesses. Active military, veterans and their families who would like to attend either the Nov. 10 or Nov. 13 game should complete an online form, contact the Crunch at 315-473-4444 or visit the office to reserve their complimentary tickets.

The Crunch are also offering Military Appreciation Packages for individuals or companies to host our nation's heroes and their families.

The Military Appreciation Packages are:

Level 1 Package - $600

- 40 donated tickets to the Nov. 10 or Nov. 13 game

- Acknowledgement on the scoreboard during the game

Level 2 Package - $300

- 20 donated tickets to the Nov. 10 or 13 game

- Acknowledgement on the scoreboard during the game

Fans are able honor friends and family who have served in the military by submitting photos that will be displayed on the scoreboard during the game courtesy of Visions Federal Credit Union. Photos, names and military rank should be submitted to Stefany Gale at sgale@syracusecrunch.com by noon on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

