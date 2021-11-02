Admirals Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Milwaukee, WI - Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced that the team will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night, benefitting ABCD (After Breast Cancer Diagnosis), when the team hosts the Manitoba Moose Friday, November 5 at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

The game will feature a moving pre-game video where the players and coaches from both teams and the referees will display their "I Fight For..." signs that show the name(s) of people their lives who have been effected by cancer.

In addition, all fans who come to the game will receive one of the "I Fight For..." signs and they are encouraged to fill them out and hold them up during first TV timeout in the second period. Fans can click here to download their own sign ahead of time.

The team will have a number of special opportunities to help raise money for ABCD. These include:

Proceeds from the Admirals Game Day Auction will be donated to ABCD. These items, which can be viewed and purchased by visiting admirals.givesmart.com, include sticks with purple tape from Admirals Captain Cole Schneider, Alternate Captains Matt Donovan, Michael McCarron, and Matt Tennyson, a stick signed by the entire team, Hockey Fights Cancer Lavender Pucks autographed by individual players.

