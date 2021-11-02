Kraken Assign Joey Daccord to Charlotte and Antoine Bibeau to ECHL Allen

The Seattle Kraken today announced that they have reassigned goaltender Joey Daccord to Charlotte. In a corresponding move, the Kraken also assigned goaltender Antoine Bibeau to the Allen Americans of the ECHL.

After beginning the season with the Checkers and making 26 saves to help the team earn its first win of the season at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 17, Daccord, 25, went on to start two games with the Kraken, including their most recent game against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

While Daccord was with Seattle, Bibeau, 27, went 1-0-1 with a 1.93 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in two starts for the Checkers. Bibeau, who the Checkers briefly assigned to Allen on Oct. 18 before recalling him on Oct. 20, has yet to make his ECHL debut.

Daccord joins Christopher Gibson to make up the Checkers' goaltending tandem as they prepare to take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this Saturday (6 p.m.) and Sunday (1 p.m.) at Bojangles Coliseum.

