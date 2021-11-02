Syracuse Crunch Weekly

CRUNCH GO PAST REGULATION FOR THREE WINS

The Crunch squeezed out three wins-two in overtime and one in a shootout-in four nights to close October on a three-game winning streak.

They hit the road Wednesday night and rallied from a 2-0 deficit to stun the Hershey Bears, 3-2, in overtime at Giant Center. Back home on Friday, the Crunch outlasted the Cleveland Monsters in a shootout, 3-2, to earn back-to-back wins for the first time this season. The next night in Allentown, the Crunch overcame 1-0 and 2-1 deficits for another 3-2 overtime win against the Phantoms.

The Crunch play at home twice in Week 4, hosting Utica and Laval this weekend.

TOP PERFORMERS

Charles Hudon tied for the team lead in scoring last week with four points (2g, 2a) in three games; he had a pair of multi-point performances in their two road games. Wednesday at Hershey, Hudon notched his 200th career AHL point and then he netted the overtime game-winning goal. He added another goal and assist in the weekend finale Saturday night.

The veteran winger is tied for second on the Crunch with six points (3g, 3a) in six games.

Defenseman Sean Day also produced four points with a pair of multi-point games in Week 3. He had two primary assists-including the pass to set up Charles Hudon's overtime winner-Wednesday at Hershey and then he added two more helpers Saturday.

Day leads the Crunch with five assists and is tied for second with six points. Last season, Day finished with 15 points (3g, 12a) in 29 games in his first year with the Crunch. He has three multi-point games this season, the most on the Crunch. He is currently in line to play in his 100th AHL game Saturday.

WORKING OVERTIME

All three Crunch games in Week 3 went into overtime. It's the 11th time in franchise history the Crunch have played three or more consecutive overtime games; they last played three consecutive overtime games Jan. 6-11, 2017 when they reached overtime five times in a six-game span. Only once have they reached overtime in more than three consecutive games; they went 4-1-1 in a six-game stretch of overtime games March 21-31, 2012.

Out of their 11 instances of three or more consecutive overtime games, this week was just the second time the Crunch won all three games (also March 26-29, 2008).

A HOT START

The Crunch's three-game winning streak pushed the team to 4-2-1-0 as the calendar flips to November. Their 0.643 points percentage is the highest in October since 2013-14 (0.688, 5-2-0-1). It's the third time in six years under head coach Ben Groulx the Crunch have posted an above .500 record in the first calendar month of the season (also 2016-17 and 2019-20).

Under Ben Groulx they are 35-13-2-4 (0.704) in the season's second month (November and March 2021).

UPCOMING: UTICA, LAVAL

The Crunch open a three-game homestand with North Division clashes against Utica and Laval.

The Comets return to Upstate Medical University Arena for their second appearance of the season; they defeated the Crunch, 2-1, in Syracuse's home opener Oct. 23. Utica (4-0-0-0) is the last remaining unbeaten team in the AHL and the Comets are one of four teams without a regulation loss entering the week. The Comets have allowed six goals in their four games and are the stingiest team in the AHL at 1.50 goals allowed per game.

The Laval Rocket come to town Saturday as the Crunch face their first Canadian team since March 7, 2020. The Rocket were swept by Rochester in a two-game series at Place Bell over the weekend and are 4-3-1-0. Laval is tied with Utica for fifth in league scoring with 3.75 goals per game and they add rookie Cole Caufield, who was loaned by Montreal this week.

WEEK 3 RESULTS

Wednesday, Oct. 27 | Game 5 at Hershey | W, 3-2 (OT)

Syracuse 0 1 1 1 - 3 Shots: 12-15-10-3-40 PP: 2/6

Hershey 2 0 0 0 - 2 Shots: 18-6-4-3-31 PP: 0/3

2nd Period-Huntington 5 (Koepke, Raddysh), 4:35 (PP). 3rd Period-Dumont 2 (Day, Hudon), 1:07 (PP). Overtime-Hudon 2 (Day, Miftakhov), 4:46. . . . Miftakhov 1-0-0 (31 shots-29 saves) A-6,669

Friday, Oct. 29 | Game 6 vs. Cleveland | W, 3-2 (SO)

Cleveland 0 0 2 0 0 - 2 Shots: 8-8-10-2-0-28 PP: 0/4

Syracuse 1 0 1 0 1 - 3 Shots: 10-16-10-2-1-39 PP: 0/3

1st Period-Goncalves 3 (Green, Ryfors), 18:58. 3rd Period-Fortier 1 (Morand, Huntington), 2:45. Shootout-Syracuse 1 (Hudon NG, Elie NG, Goncalves G), Cleveland 0 (Helewka NG, Danforth NG, Scott NG). . . . Alnefelt 2-2-1 (28 shots-26 saves) A-3,967

Saturday, Oct. 30 | Game 7 at Lehigh Valley | W, 3-2 (OT)

Syracuse 1 0 1 1 - 3 Shots: 12-8-8-3-31 PP: 1/4

Lehigh Valley 1 1 0 0 - 2 Shots: 10-10-6-0-26 PP: 0/2

1st Period-Hudon 3 (Ryfors, Day), 19:36 (PP). 3rd Period-Dumont 3 (Hudon, Day), 4:30. Overtime-Huntington 6 (Jones, Fortier), 1:01. . . . Miftakhov 2-0-0 (26 shots-24 saves). A-4,473

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 20.7% (6-for-29) T-11th (15th)

Penalty Kill 95.7% (22-for-23) 2nd (4th)

Goals For 3.29 GFA (23) 10th (T-4th)

Goals Against 3.14 GAA (22) T-21st (T-26th)

Shots For 31.43 SF/G (220) 10th (22nd)

Shots Against 27.00 SA/G (189) T-5th (T-6th)

Penalty Minutes 14.57 PIM/G (102) 9th (5th)

Category Leader

Points 7 Huntington

Goals 6 Huntington

Assists 5 Day

PIM 26 Dumont

Plus/Minus +4 Fortier

Wins 2 Alnefelt, Miftakhov

GAA 1.91 Miftakhov

Save % .930 Miftakhov

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Utica 4 4 0 0 0 8 1.000 15 6 66 3-0-0-0 1-0-0-0 4-0-0-0 4-0-0-0 0-0

2. Cleveland 8 4 1 1 2 11 0.688 24 22 111 1-1-0-0 3-0-1-2 4-1-1-2 4-0-1-2 1-2

3. Rochester 6 4 2 0 0 8 0.667 27 27 91 1-0-0-0 3-2-0-0 4-2-0-0 2-0-0-0 0-0

4. Syracuse 7 4 2 1 0 9 0.643 23 22 102 1-1-0-0 3-1-1-0 4-2-1-0 3-0-0-0 1-0

5. Toronto 7 4 3 0 0 8 0.571 21 24 189 3-2-0-0 1-1-0-0 4-3-0-0 2-0-0-0 1-0

6. Laval 8 4 3 1 0 9 0.563 30 24 179 3-1-1-0 1-2-0-0 4-3-1-0 0-1-1-0 0-0

7. Belleville 7 2 5 0 0 4 0.286 19 27 88 2-3-0-0 0-2-0-0 2-5-0-0 0-2-0-0 0-0

American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2021

