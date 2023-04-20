Iowa Falls 3-2 in Overtime in Game 1 of Central Division First Round
April 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - After the Iowa Wild and Rockford IceHogs required overtime in Game 1 of the Central Division First Round Wednesday night, Rocco Grimaldi scored at 3:59 of the extra frame to hand Rockford a 3-2 win.
Iowa got on the scoreboard 3:26 into the contest. After Tanner Kaspick sent the puck up the wall to Dakota Mermis, Mermis fired a shot through traffic that hit the post behind Arvid Soderblom (29 saves). Mitchell Balmas pounced on the rebound in the left circle and buried the follow-up effort into an empty net.
David Gust tied the game at 1-1 with a one-timer past Jesper Wallstedt (28 saves) from above the circles just 18 seconds later.
Brett Seney put the IceHogs up 2-1 with 2:05 left in the first when he swatted the rebound of a shot by Isaak Phillips into the back of the net.
Rockford carried the 2-1 lead and a 13-8 shot advantage into the first intermission.
Steven Fogarty knotted the game back up with a power-play goal 4:14 into the middle frame. Nic Petan pulled the puck out of a tangle of skates along the wall and found an open Fogarty, who walked in and fired a wrister past Soderblom. Joe Hicketts earned a secondary assist on the play.
The teams entered the second intermission tied at 2-2. The IceHogs held a 21-16 lead in shots through 40 minutes.
Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the third period, which sent the game to overtime.
Grimaldi scored 3:59 into overtime with a shot under the blocker of Wallstedt from the right circle.
The Wild and IceHogs each had 31 shots. Iowa went 1-for-1 on the power play while Rockford was 0-for-2 with the man advantage.
Iowa hosts Rockford at Wells Fargo Arena Friday, Apr. 19 at 7 p.m. in Game 2 of the Central Division First Round.
