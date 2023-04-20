Abbotsford Canucks vs Bakersfield Condors Game 2 Preview

The Abbotsford Canucks are headed to game two of the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs after their first ever post-season victory against the Bakersfield Condors.

Game one saw Martin collect his first career playoff win with a 3-0 shutout, making a total of 21 saves. Nils Höglander opened the scoring for Abbotsford at the start of the second period, with goals from newcomer Max Sasson and blueliner Jack Rathbone to follow.

Max Sasson, who played just seven games with Abbotsford before the start of playoffs is finding his rhythm in professional hockey, playing between Nils Höglander and Kyle Rau on the second line. Sasson who joined the Canucks from Western Michigan University put up 64 points across 75 games with the Broncos. In his second NCAA season alone, he registered 1.1 points per game, with 42 points in 38 games.

Returning from Vancouver, blue liners Noah Juulsen and Christian Wolanin each collected an assist in game one.

Noah Juulsen is making his third AHL playoff appearance and second with Abbotsford while Wolanin is seeing his second AHL post-season after a five-game stint with the Ontario Reign last season.

Despite being shutout in game one, Bakersfield is the more experienced team in the post-season, with four playoff appearances, earning two division titles. James Hamblin and Raphael Lavoie both managed four shots on net in game one. Lavoie led Bakersfield in shots in the regular season with 184, managing third in points for Bakersfield (25-20-45).

Top of the scoreboard for the regular season was Seth Griffith, the only Condor to take the ice in all 72 games, posting a total of 60 points (17-43-60). Net minder Calvin Pickard who got the nod in game one, made 27 saves for a 0.9 save percentage. Pickard cracked the top 10 among qualified goalies for save percentage in the regular season, matching his fellow Condors' goalie Olivier Rodrigue with 0.912%.

Post-Season Special Teams:

Power Play %

ABB: 25.0%, BAK: 0%

Power Play Goals For

ABB: 1, BAK: 0

Penalty Kill %

ABB: 100%, BAK: 75%

Fast Facts:

Nils Höglander has extended his assist-streak to four games continuing from the regular season.

Abbotsford's home record during the regular season was 22-10-1-3 while Bakersfield went 14-21-1-0 on the road.

Abbotsford has received Filip Johansson on loan from Frolunda of the SHL now that his season has ended. The 23-year old blueliner put up 21 points in his latest season in Sweden.

Lead Bakersfield scorer Seth Griffith is making his eight post-season appearance, putting up 41 points in a total of 46 playoff games (13-28-41).

Remaining dates for Round 1 are April 21st and 23rd (if required) from the Abbotsford Centre. The puck drops at 7:00pm for every game

