Rydahl Plays Hero in Eagles' 3-2 Overtime Win Over Ontario

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado forward Gustav Rydahl lit the lamp just 6:08 into overtime to push the Eagles to a 3-2 victory over the Ontario Reign on Wednesday, giving the Eagles a 1-0 series lead in the Pacific Division Quarterfinal series. Fellow forwards Charles Hudon and Cedric Pare also found the back of the net, while goaltender Justus Annunen made 30 saves on 32 shots to earn the win in net. Colorado finished the contest 1-for-1 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The first period would see Ontario outshoot the Eagles 9-8, but Colorado was able to put the brakes on a late power-play opportunity for the Reign and the two teams left for the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

Ontario would grab the first lead of the game when an Eagles turnover in their own zone allowed forward Nate Thompson to track down a loose puck at the top of the crease and feed it home, giving the Reign a 1-0 edge at the 1:57 mark of the middle frame.

Colorado would strike back just 2:26 later when Hudon stationed himself in front of the net and deflected a shot from the blue line past Ontario goalie Cal Petersen, tying the game at 1-1.

The Reign would jump back on top when forward Tyrell Goulbourne fielded a pass between the circles and snapped a wrister that would light the lamp and give Ontario a 2-1 advantage with 9:44 remaining in the second stanza. Despite being outshot in the period 18-4, Colorado would finish 40 minutes of play trailing just 2-1.

The third period would see the Eagles take advantage of their first power play of the game when Pare buried a wrister from the left-wing circle to tie the game at 2-2 just 3:52 into the final frame.

With 60 minutes not being enough to decide a winner, the game would shift to a sudden-death overtime. After Reign defenseman Jordan Spence rang a wrister off the post, Rydahl snagged the puck and went racing down the ice. After crossing the blue line, Rydahl snapped a shot from the slot that would beat Petersen and give Colorado the 3-2 win.

The Eagles will be back in action when they continue their 2023 Calder Cup Playoff matchup against the Ontario Reign with Game Two of the best-of-three, Divisional Quarterfinal Series on Friday, April 21st at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

