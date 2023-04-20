Wolf Pack Set to Host First Calder Cup Playoff Game Since 2015

April 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will host their first Calder Cup Playoff game since May 27th, 2015, at the XL Center tomorrow night. The Wolf Pack welcome their I-91 Rivals, the Springfield Thunderbirds, to town for Game Two of their best-of-three, Atlantic Division First Round series.

Hartford leads the series 1-0 following a 6-1 victory in Game One on Wednesday night in Springfield. If the Wolf Pack win on Friday night, they will advance to the Atlantic Division Semifinals, a best-of-five series that is slated to begin next week. If Springfield evens the series, Game Three will take place on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

The winner of this First Round series will face either the Providence Bruins or Hershey Bears in the Atlantic Division Semifinals.

As it is every Friday night at the XL Center for Wolf Pack hockey, it's $2 beers and $1 hot dog night! Fans can purchase $2 beers and $1 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission.

In addition, Hockey Happy Hour is BACK thanks to Minuteman Press! Ticketed fans are encouraged to arrive at the XL Center early to score deals in the 'Chill Zone' of the Electric Boat Heritage Club. Hockey Happy Hour is slated to begin at 5:00 p.m. For more details on Hockey Happy Hour, visit www.xlcenter.com.

For tickets to Friday night's Calder Cup Playoff game, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.