Zamula Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery
April 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Defenseman Egor Zamula underwent successful surgery on his left shoulder on April 10 as announced by Flyers interim general manager Daniel Briere. The surgery was performed by Dr. James Carey at Penn Medicine. He will miss the remainder of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs and is expected to make a full recovery for training camp this September.
Zamula, 23, played in 44 games with the Phantoms this season scoring 1-18-19 while also appearing in 14 games with the Flyers where he scored 0-4-4. The third-year pro has suited up in 127 career games with Lehigh Valley scoring 5-49-54 and has also played in 26 career games with Philadelphia. Zamula has not played since March 31.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.