Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Chris Harpur to PTO

April 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Chris Harpur to a professional tryout contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Harpur, 26, skated in 72 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL this season tallying two goals and nine assists. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound blueliner has appeared in 82 career ECHL games, all with the Solar Bears, since 2021 recording 13 points (2g, 11a).

Prior to his professional career, Harpur played in 161 games with Niagara University from 2017 to 2022 posting 10 goals and 48 assists.

