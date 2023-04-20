Tye Kartye Named AHL's Most Outstanding Rookie

April 20, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The American Hockey League announced today that Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Tye Kartye has been voted the winner of the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding rookie for the 2022-23 season.

The award was voted on by coaches, players and members of the media in each of the league's 32 cities.

One of the offensive leaders on a first-year team that ranked second in the AHL with 48 wins and 103 points, Kartye recorded 28 goals and 29 assists to lead all league rookies with 57 points in 2022-23. He placed second among rookie forwards in plus/minus with a plus-17 rating, and was one of only eight rookies league-wide to skate in all 72 of his team's games during the regular season. Seven of Kartye's goals were game-winners, also tops among AHL rookies.

After recording just two points in his first 12 games, Kartye compiled 55 points over his final 60 contests, and led the entire league with 25 goals after the Christmas break. He was named the AHL Rookie of the Month for March after tallying 17 points in 15 games, including his first professional hat trick in a 6-3 win over Texas on Mar. 12, and earned a spot on the year-end AHL All-Rookie Team.

A 21-year-old native of Kingston, Ont., Kartye signed as a free agent with the Seattle Kraken on Mar. 1, 2022.

This award, which was first presented by the AHL in 1947, honors the late Dudley (Red) Garrett, a promising young player who lost his life during World War II while serving in the Royal Canadian Navy. Garrett split his only pro season, 1942-43, between the AHL's Providence Reds and the NHL's New York Rangers. Previous winners of the Red Garrett Award include Terry Sawchuk (1949), Jim Anderson (1955), Bill Sweeney (1958), Roger Crozier (1964), Gerry Desjardins (1968), Rick Middleton (1974), Darryl Sutter (1980), Pelle

Lindbergh (1981), Steve Thomas (1985), Ron Hextall (1986), Brett Hull (1987), Felix Potvin (1992), Corey Hirsch (1993), Darcy Tucker (1996), Daniel Briere (1998), Darren Haydar (2003), Nathan Gerbe (2009), Tyler Ennis (2010), Tyler Toffoli (2013), Matt Murray (2015), Mikko Rantanen (2016), Frank Vatrano (2016), Mason Appleton (2018), Alex Barre-Boulet (2019), Josh Norris (2020), Riley Damiani (2021) and Jack Quinn (2022).

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Get #FiredUp for playoff hockey! Tickets for games two and three of the 2023 Postseason, powered by Walter Clark Legal Group, are on sale now! Individual tickets begin at $19. Groups of 10 or more begin at only $18.

The best-of-three series will continues at Acrisure Arena this Friday, April 21st at 7pm, and Sunday, April 23rd at 3pm (if necessary). To purchase tickets and learn more information, visit cvfirebirds.com.

Season tickets for the Firebirds' 2023-24 campaign are on sale now! For a full list of benefits and more information on Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023-24 season, call 760-835-8778. For more information and to purchase, please visit www.cvfirebirds.com or call 760-835-8778.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.