Griffins' 2023-24 Home Opener Set for October 13

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will begin the 2023-24 American Hockey League season with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Oct. 13 at Van Andel Arena, one of six home dates that have been confirmed by the AHL.

In addition to their home opener, the Griffins will host their 26th annual New Year's Eve Celebration presented by Captain Morgan on Sunday, Dec. 31, along with Saturday games on Jan. 13, Feb. 10, Feb. 24, and March 2.

Opponents and start times will be revealed later this summer when the complete schedule for the AHL's 88th season is released. The 2023-24 campaign will mark the Griffins' 23rd year of AHL membership and 28th overall season.

Single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season will be available to the public later this summer through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their season tickets and group outings now by calling (616) 774-4585 or visiting griffinshockey.com for more information. Make sure to sign up for the Griffins Nation newsletter to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.

Griffins 2023-24 Guaranteed Home Dates:

Friday, Oct. 13 - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31 - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24 - 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 2 - 7 p.m.

