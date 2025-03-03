Iowa Barnstormers Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

March 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers of the Indoor Football League announced today that single-game tickets for the 2025 regular season are now available for purchase.

The Iowa Barnstormers will host the Quad City Steamwheelers in their home opener at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, April 5 at 7:05pm.

Fans may purchase Iowa Barnstormers single-game tickets online at www.hyveetix.com or at www.theiowabarnstormers.com.

Individual Iowa Barnstormers game tickets will be priced from $18.00 to $70.00 for regular season games.

Fans should also remember that Season Tickets for the 2025 Barnstormers season are currently on sale. Season Ticket Packages are available for as low as $128 per seat and will include a ticket to all eight regular season home games. For more information about ticket options, please call the Iowa Barnstormers at (515) 633-2255, or log onto www.theiowabarnstormers.com.

