Barnstormers Beef up Defensive Line

March 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive lineman Rashad Coloson to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Colson (6-6, 330, Alabama A&M) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Colson spent four years at Florida International University between 2018-2021 where he appeared in 24 games with the Panthers collecting 12 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and .5 sacks. Colson spent his final collegiate season with Alabama A&M appearing in 8 games with the Bulldogs where he collected 21 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Following his collegiate career, Colson earned an invitation to the Denver Broncos Rookie Mini Camp.

"We have put together some amazing athletes along our defensive line, but we still felt we needed to add some more beef," said Coach Mogensen. "At 6'6 and 330 pounds, Rashad more than provides enough beef and isn't anything to scoff at athletically. He is a true NFL prospect up front and spent time with the Denver Broncos in 2024. He has the size to play nose for us and the athleticism to play either end position. Coach Cropp is excited to have him up front for us this year and we expect Rashad to be a great weapon for us defensively."

Colson will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the next few weeks.

