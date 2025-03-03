Blizzard Sign Offensive Lineman Timothy Robinson

March 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed OL Timothy Robinson for the 2025 season.

Timothy Robinson (6-4, 335) will join Blizzard training camp as an IFL rookie. The Pensacola, Florida native made two stops in his college career. Robinson is an offensive lineman, joining training camp just before it begins later this week!

The first stop of his collegiate career was with Miles College, a Division II program in Fairfield, Alabama. From 2019 to 2023, Robinson appeared in 10 games and made a great impression. Robinson transferred to Murray State University, a Division I program. In 2024, the o-lineman appeared in nine of the twelve games the Racers played that season. After this, Robinson participated in the Podyum All-Star Bowl. It is a College Senior All-Star Event in Miami, Florida that promotes football athletes.

Robinson has described his play style as aggressive in the run game. He and the other incoming offensive linemen will get the chance to show how dominant they can be in a few weeks when the Green Bay Blizzard kicks off on the road against the Quad City Steamwheelers. Robinson wanted to "thank God and the coaches for the opportunity," saying he is "looking forward to representing Blizzard Nation and the city of Green Bay!" The Blizzard are back in action later this month.

It is training camp week in Green Bay! The team is back in Blizz-ness, so make sure you stay up to date with all things Blizzard by following along on Facebook, Instagram, and X. And keep an eye on the website for new changes as well!

