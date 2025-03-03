Steamwheelers Announce Partnership with XUSD Blockchain Holdings

March 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Moline, IL - The Quad City Steamwheelers are proud to announce a groundbreaking three-year sponsorship agreement with XUSD Blockchain Holdings and its revolutionary X1 Hybrid StableChain Platform. As part of this landmark deal, the Steamwheelers home games will be played on XUSD Field, at Vibrant Arena cementing the partnership's commitment to innovation both on and off the field.

Under the agreement, the Steamwheelers will host an exclusive XUSD Night on June 28th. Fans attending the event with an active digital wallet (available free of charge from the leader in digital wallet systems, MetaMask) will receive an airdrop of $100 in XUSD ONE Tokens directly into their wallet. Additionally, one lucky fan will be awarded an extraordinary $100,000 in XUSD ONE Tokens during the live game. Beyond this marquee event, XUSD will launch various promotions throughout the season featuring unique NFTs and collectible Steamwheelers coins, ensuring continuous engagement with fans and further integration of blockchain technology into the world of indoor football.

"This partnership is a game-changer for our organization," said Doug Bland, Majority Owner of the Quad City Steamwheelers. "We're excited to work with XUSD to bring innovative digital experiences to our fans. Renaming our home field to XUSD Field symbolizes our commitment to embracing new technologies and creating unique, unforgettable experiences that connect our community to the future of sports entertainment."

Dr. Brian Fontenot, Chief Technical Officer of XUSD Blockchain Holdings added, "The fast-moving world of crypto aligns perfectly with the dynamic energy of indoor football and the Steamwheelers. Our collaboration with the Quad City Steamwheelers represents a bold step forward, merging cutting-edge blockchain technologies with the undeniable passion radiated by sports fans both domestically as well as abroad. We're absolutely thrilled to be a pioneer on this incredible journey to bring real, tangible rewards to fans; while setting a new standard for fan engagement in sports, worldwide!"

This strategic sponsorship not only highlights XUSD's commitment to pushing the boundaries of digital finance but also provides a platform for fans to experience firsthand the benefits of blockchain technology and the stability of the X1 StableChain Platform.

For more information about the sponsorship, our upcoming XUSD Night, and how to activate your free MetaMask digital wallet to participate, please visit www.SteamwheelersFootball.com or contact our media relations team at www.x1sponsorships.com.

