Bay Area Panthers Bring Fans, Athletes, and Local Businesses Together at Annual Open Tryout

March 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Bay Area Panthers continued their preparations for the franchise's upcoming season with their fourth annual open tryout at San Jose City College's Jaguar Stadium. The 2025 Open Tryout Showcase marked a significant milestone for the 2023 Indoor Football League (IFL) Championship team, as they worked to finalize this year's dynamic roster.

Hopefuls stemming from all four regions of the country participated in the rigorous tryout, which included a series of physical evaluations designed to showcase speed, agility, and overall athleticism. Skills such as the 40-yard dash, short shuttle, position-specific drills and one-on-one competition gave athletes a chance to demonstrate their talents in front of the Bay Area Panthers' coaching staff.

The event was designed not only to find potential new talent for the team but also to engage the local community. Fans, family members, and friends attended the fan fest, which featured a variety of entertainment and activities for all ages. Visitors enjoyed a live DJ set by DJ Ryan Dillard, raffle prizes, interactive games, a kids' corner, and locally owned food and refreshments provided by The Waffle Roost of Fremont and Red Bay Coffee of Oakland.

"This event is all about giving athletes a chance to prove themselves, regardless of their background or previous experience," said Bay Area Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "We want to give everyone a shot to prove themselves. Whether they're looking for their first break or a chance to shine at the professional level, this tryout was about opening doors and creating opportunity."

Fans can look forward to even more opportunities to engage with the team as the season progresses, with additional events and activities planned in the coming months. On March 22nd, the Bay Area Panthers will complete their training camp with an exhibition scrimmage, before the team's 2025 season officially kicks off at the SAP Center in San Jose on Sunday, March 30th, at 5:05 p.m. against the San Antonio Gunslingers.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.