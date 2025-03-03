Training Camp Look Ahead

March 3, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







With the 2025 season just around the corner, the Sharks are preparing to take the field for training camp. Coach Gibson is looking to establish the Sharks in the IFL this year, after navigating their debut season in 2024. With a blend of returning veterans and fresh talent, the Sharks are hungry to start off on the right foot this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Kaleb Barker - Quarterback

Kaleb Barker played a critical role in the strong finish to last season, after what seemed to be a rocky start. Barker led the Sharks to a 3-1 record, appearing in only four games, and never scored fewer than 35 points in any game. He averaged 134.5 yards per game, with 11 yards per pass, and maintained a 67% completion rate, throwing just two interceptions. Barker's breakout performance came against the Iowa Barnstormers, leading the team to a season-high 69 points, with 44 of those points coming in the first half. Barker will continue to command the Sharks offense as they head into their 15th season.

Jimmie Robinson- Running Back

The Sharks are ecstatic with the recent signing of Jimmie Robinson to the team for the upcoming season. Robinson played the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Massachusetts Pirates, where he quickly made a name for himself in the Indoor Football League (IFL). His explosive play earned him recognition as a member of the IFL All Rookie Team, Second Team kick returner, and First-Team running back. Robinson was also the IFL's leading rusher last season with 1148 yards.

Robinson played at Mercer University and Bethune Cookman University. At Bethune Cookman, he earned All Conference honors and was named to the FCS All American team, solidifying his reputation as a dynamic offensive weapon. With speed, agility, and a proven track record of success, Robinson is set to make an immediate impact with the Sharks this season.

Edward Vander - Wide Receiver

Jacksonville is looking forward to having playmaker Edward Vander for the 2025 season. Vander brings plenty of experience and versatility to the Sharks' offense, having played for the Tulsa Oilers, San Diego Strike Force, and Quad City Steamwheelers throughout the 2024 season. He finished the year with 31 total touchdowns (25 on the ground) showcasing his powerful running style and breakaway speed.

LOOKING FORWARD

Head Coach Jason Gibson, along with the rest of the Sharks coaching staff, will be working closely with these key signings and the entire roster during training camp to build chemistry, refine strategies, and maximize the team's potential. The Sharks are focused on assembling another championship level squad for the upcoming season.

As Jacksonville prepares for another exciting year of arena football, their 15th, fans can expect a strong offense led by a combination of new talent and veteran leadership. Stay tuned for more updates as the Sharks gear up for the 2025 season!

