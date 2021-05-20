Introducing the Iowa Heartlanders

Coralville, Iowa - Deacon Sports & Entertainment unveiled the highly anticipated name, logo and colors for Iowa's ECHL Hockey Club: the Iowa Heartlanders, who begin play at Xtream Arena in Coralville this October.

The Heartlanders announced their arrival to the ECHL during a launch event held at Xtream Arena Thursday evening with the team's Founding Fans and partners.

"After months of research and listening to suggestions from thousands of fans, we are proud to call ourselves the Iowa Heartlanders," said Dean MacDonald, Chair of Deacon Sports & Entertainment. "The Heartlanders are excited to bring pro hockey to Xtream Arena, creating new and exciting traditions both on the ice and in the community as our brand grows this season."

A Heartlander is no ordinary breed of buck. We run the game. The primary logo is of a white-tailed deer, poised for battle in expression, stance, and thorny detailing, to capture the essence of our strength, determination and work ethic here in Iowa.

The antlered crown, adorned in sunrise gold, makes it known that we are the mighty kings of the Heartland. For victory against foes, a gold crown is earned, not given.

Collectively, our colors represent the tradition, toughness, grit, grace and heart of Heartlander hockey.

Iowa's state flower, the wild prairie rose, featuring heart-shaped, coral pink petals and a shining sun, symbolizes everything worth playing for - the magnificent riches and traditions of our home, and the wild spirit of our fans that will continue to grow. The flower blooms every June, perfectly timed with the Kelly Cup. Our target is set, now its game on.

The wild prairie rose will serve as our secondary logo and will be featured on the Iowa Heartlanders jersey in addition to the primary logo. More information about the Heartlanders jersey launch will be shared at a later date.

The Iowa Heartlanders name and logos were created in partnership with Win X Two Branding Agency (winxtwo.com) and designer Brian Gundell.

Fans have an opportunity to own a piece of Heartlanders history in the form of an NFT (non-fungible token). Starting today, fans can bid on a unique digital version of the Heartlanders logo by visiting www.opensea.io and searching Iowa Heartlanders. The auction closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

The Heartlanders Season Ticket Membership Program, dubbed the "Rose Club", officially launched today. Fans can join the Rose Club and secure their priority position to select seats by placing a $50 deposit, per seat, at www.iowaheartlanders.com.

Half-season ticket packages and single-game tickets will go on sale later this summer. For more information, follow the Iowa Heartlanders on Facebook (/GoHeartlanders), Twitter (@GoHeartlanders), and Instagram (@GoHeartlanders).

The first game in Iowa Heartlanders history is scheduled for Friday, October 22nd when they welcome the Kansas City Mavericks to Xtream Arena in Coralville.

Limited quantities of official Iowa Heartlanders merchandise are now available for purchase at www.shopheartlanders.com. A branded team store will open its doors at a later date inside of Xtream Arena.

