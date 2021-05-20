Mavericks Top Oilers in Extra Frame

May 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Oilers fell 2-1 in overtime to Kansas City on Thursday night at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Rob Bordson opened the scoring, finishing off a low-slot feed from Giorgio Estephan 5:47 into the game.

Michael McNicholas tied the game with his second point in as many games, roofing an in-tight chance over the shoulder of Andrew Shortridge 4:37 into the middle period. McNicholas had the lone tally of the second period, setting up a 1-1 game heading into the third period.

Both teams left the third period without additional goals, forcing the third overtime frame for Tulsa in the last four games.

Willie Corrin ripped a slap shot from the left point with 11 seconds remaining in overtime, giving Kansas City the second point. Roman Durny stopped 28 of 30 shots in his first start since being placed on injured reserve on March 20.

Tulsa takes on Kansas City on May 21 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena before returning home for games on May 22 and May 24 at the BOK Center.

ECHL TV has a new provider for the 2020-21 season. We are proud to partner with FloHockey, which provides subscribers with plenty of content. Watch live events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To become a subscriber, click here.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.