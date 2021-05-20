Allen Defeats Utah 5-3 on Wednesday Night
May 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Wyatt McLeod scored 2 goals and the Utah Grizzlies led 3-0 halfway through the game but 5 unanswered Allen Americans goals, including the game winner by Josh Lammon with 59 seconds left in regulation led to the Allen 5-3 win, snapping the Grizz 7 game winning streak.
Utah's Charlie Gerard scored 5:49 into the game. Less than 2 minutes later Wyatt McLeod scored his first professional goal from the left point. Utah led 2-0 after 1 period, outshooting Allen 11 to 6. McLeod scored his 2nd of the game 7:01 into the second period. Trey Bradley had the assist on both of McLeod's goals. It's Bradley's 10th multiple point game of the season.
Allen scored 5 unanswered goals as their record goes to 39-21-2-1 on the season. Brett Neumann got Allen on the board 15:22 into the second. Utah led 2-1 after 2.
The Americans tied the game as Collin Shirley scored 2:57 into the third. Shirley scored again 31 seconds later to tie the game. Josh Lammon's game winner came with 58.4 seconds left. Corey Mackin added an empty net goal with 9 seconds left to complete the scoring.
Herriman, Utah native Mason Mannek made his professional debut and had 1 assist. He's the 3rd local product on the Grizzlies roster, joining Jared Pike and Garrett Metcalf.
3 stars
1. Collin Shirley (Allen) - 2 goals.
2. Brett Neumann (Allen) -1 goal, 1 assist.
3. Wyatt McLeod (Utah) - 2 goals.
