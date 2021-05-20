ECHL Transactions - May 20

May 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 20, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Hayden Lavigne, G

Rapid City:

Brandon Magee, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Terrance Amorosa, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Terrance Amorosa, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Luke Martin, D returned from loan to Texas

Delete Jake Slaker, F suspended by team

Kansas City:

Add Tommy Muck, D activated from reserve

Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Eric Israel, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mike Hedden, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/20)

South Carolina:

Add Jake Kupsky, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Dan DeSalvo, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Dubeau, G placed on reserve

Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/15)

Delete Connor Moore, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/16)

Tulsa:

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve

Add Vincent Marleau, F activated from reserve

Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Tommy Nappier, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/17)

