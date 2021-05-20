ECHL Transactions - May 20
May 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 20, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Hayden Lavigne, G
Rapid City:
Brandon Magee, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Terrance Amorosa, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Terrance Amorosa, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Luke Martin, D returned from loan to Texas
Delete Jake Slaker, F suspended by team
Kansas City:
Add Tommy Muck, D activated from reserve
Delete Loren Ulett, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Eric Israel, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Mike Hedden, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/20)
South Carolina:
Add Jake Kupsky, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Dan DeSalvo, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Dubeau, G placed on reserve
Delete Jade Miller, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Klimek, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/15)
Delete Connor Moore, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/16)
Tulsa:
Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve
Add Vincent Marleau, F activated from reserve
Delete Darby Llewellyn, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Brooks, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Tommy Nappier, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 5/17)
