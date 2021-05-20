Mavericks Game Preview vs. Tulsa Oilers

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks and Oilers face off again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena and on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

Team Records

KC: 25-27-8-2, 60 points

TUL: 26-27-8-3, 63 points

Team Leaders

KC: Brodie Reid - 54 points (22g, 32a)

TUL: Adam Pleskach - 45 points (21g, 24a)

Series History

The Mavericks are 9-3-0-0 against the Tulsa Oilers this season. Forward Rob Bordson leads the Mavericks against the Oilers with six points on six goals.

First Goal

When scoring first, the Mavericks are 18-5-5.

Four of a Kind

Defenseman Willie Corrin is currently on a four-game point streak. In four games, Corrin has four points on one goal and three assists.

Climbing the Ranks

Forward Adam Brady is currently ranked number seven among the Top 20 Rookie Scorers. This season, Brady has 29 points on 14 goals and 15 assists.

Upcoming Promotional Nights

May 21 - First Watch 4-Pack Night

May 27 - Thirsty Thursday

May 28 - First Watch 4-Pack Night

May 29 - Marvel Super Hero Night

