Mavericks Game Preview vs. Tulsa Oilers
May 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Mavericks and Oilers face off again Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena and on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
Team Records
KC: 25-27-8-2, 60 points
TUL: 26-27-8-3, 63 points
Team Leaders
KC: Brodie Reid - 54 points (22g, 32a)
TUL: Adam Pleskach - 45 points (21g, 24a)
ECHL Standings
Series History
The Mavericks are 9-3-0-0 against the Tulsa Oilers this season. Forward Rob Bordson leads the Mavericks against the Oilers with six points on six goals.
First Goal
When scoring first, the Mavericks are 18-5-5.
Four of a Kind
Defenseman Willie Corrin is currently on a four-game point streak. In four games, Corrin has four points on one goal and three assists.
Climbing the Ranks
Forward Adam Brady is currently ranked number seven among the Top 20 Rookie Scorers. This season, Brady has 29 points on 14 goals and 15 assists.
Upcoming Promotional Nights
May 21 - First Watch 4-Pack Night
May 27 - Thirsty Thursday
May 28 - First Watch 4-Pack Night
May 29 - Marvel Super Hero Night
