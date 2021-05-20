Luke Martin Rejoins Greenville Prior to Weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have announced the roster addition of defenseman Luke Martin ahead of this weekend's homestand. Previously, Martin landed his AHL debut with the Texas Stars on a professional tryout agreement. The 22-year-old signed a Standard Player Contract with Greenville on December 29, 2020 and appeared in three games.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Martin armed the blueline at Michigan from 2016-2020 and served as an alternate captain in his senior season.

The rugged 6-foot-3, 215-pound stay-at-home defenseman totaled 30 points (three goals, 27 assists) in 139 games with the Blue. Martin was drafted in the 2nd round, 52nd overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Friday, May 21 against the Wheeling Nailers. It's Family Four Pack Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Fans can secure 4 tickets, 4 Hotdogs, 4 bags of chips and 4 Pepsi Products all for $80! Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

