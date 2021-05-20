Mavs Take Down Tulsa with 11 Seconds Left in OT

May 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Independence, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Tulsa Oilers 2-1 Thursday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Rob Bordson and Willie Corrin netted goals for the Mavericks. Goaltender Andrew Shortridge stopped 37 of 38 shots attempted by the Oilers. The Mavericks return to action Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers at Cable Dahmer Arena.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (17) at 5:47. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan and Darik Angeli.

Shots: KC 10, TUL 13

Second Period

Tulsa goal: Michael McNicholas (8) at 4:37. Assisted by Mike McKee and Conlan Keenan.

Shots: KC 11, TUL 11

Third Period

Shots: KC 7, TUL 11

Overtime

Kansas City goal: Willie Corrin (8) at 6:49. Assisted by Marcus Crawford and Giorgio Estephan.

Shots: KC 2, TUL 3

Notes and Streaks

Willie Corrin and Marcus Crawford have points in consecutive games.

Giorgio Estephan registered a multi-point game on two assists.

The Mavericks went zero-for-three on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.