Mavs Take Down Tulsa with 11 Seconds Left in OT
May 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Independence, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks defeated the Tulsa Oilers 2-1 Thursday night at Cable Dahmer Arena. Rob Bordson and Willie Corrin netted goals for the Mavericks. Goaltender Andrew Shortridge stopped 37 of 38 shots attempted by the Oilers. The Mavericks return to action Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers at Cable Dahmer Arena.
First Period
Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (17) at 5:47. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan and Darik Angeli.
Shots: KC 10, TUL 13
Second Period
Tulsa goal: Michael McNicholas (8) at 4:37. Assisted by Mike McKee and Conlan Keenan.
Shots: KC 11, TUL 11
Third Period
Shots: KC 7, TUL 11
Overtime
Kansas City goal: Willie Corrin (8) at 6:49. Assisted by Marcus Crawford and Giorgio Estephan.
Shots: KC 2, TUL 3
Notes and Streaks
Willie Corrin and Marcus Crawford have points in consecutive games.
Giorgio Estephan registered a multi-point game on two assists.
The Mavericks went zero-for-three on the power play and three-for-three on the penalty kill.
