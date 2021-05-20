Amazing Comeback Ends Utah's Seven Game Winning Streak

Les Lancaster of the Allen Americans (top) vs. the Utah Grizzlies

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard) Les Lancaster of the Allen Americans (top) vs. the Utah Grizzlies(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard)

West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans won their second straight game ending Utah's seven-game winning streak with a 5-3 win on Wednesday night at the Maverik Center.

After going down 3-0 in the second period the Americans responded in a big way. Allen put five unanswered goals on the board, four of those five coming in the third period as the Americans rallied for the win. Rookie forward Collin Shirley had his biggest night in an Americans sweater scoring two times in 31 seconds to tie the game at 3-3. Then Josh Lammon and Corey Mackin scored 50 seconds apart in the final minute to seal the Allen win.

"We took over the momentum in the second period and never gave up," said Americans forward Joshua Lammon, who had the game winner for Allen. "Collin Shirley started the big rally and I was able to get a rebound in front for the game winner. Utah has been the hottest team in the league of late, so what we did tonight was impressive."

Brett Neumann had a goal and an assist for the Americans, while forward Dyson Stevenson had three helpers on Wednesday night.

Game 2 of the four-game series is on Friday night in West Valley City. Game time is at 8:10 pm CST.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - C. Shirley

2. ALN - B. Neumann

3. UTA - W. McLeod

