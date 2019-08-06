Intimidators Unable to Overcome Early Deficit; Split Series with Legends

August 6, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Kannapolis Intimidators News Release





KANNAPOLIS, NC. - Despite both teams collecting 10 hits, the Kannapolis Intimidators (23-22, 51-62) fell behind early Tuesday morning after two big innings for Lexington (18-26, 55-58), ultimately falling 7-3 at Intimidators Stadium supported by Atrium Health.

Kevin Folman (L, 0-4) ran into a little trouble in the top of the first inning on the mound after an early error, but he managed to get out of it scoreless. However, the next two innings were different stories.

With two guys on in the top of the second, Jackson Lueck doubled to drive both in and give Lexington the 2-0 lead. A couple batters later, Jeison Guzman singled and drove Lueck in to put the Legends up 3-0.

In the top of the third, the Legends one-upped themselves from the previous inning. Chris Hudginsstarted the inning off with a solo homerun. Later in the inning, Rudy Martin picked a good time for his first home run of the season. His three-run shot to right field extended the Legends lead to 7-0.

Those three innings came the end of Folman's day. He allowed seven hits, six earned runs, and struck out four while walking one in the loss. Johan Dominguez came in to relieve Folman.

It wasn't until the bottom of the sixth that the Intimidators managed to get a couple runs back. With runners on second and third, Amado Nunez grounded out and brought Romy Gonzalez home. The next batter, Gunnar Troutwine, then doubled and scored Corey Zangari to cut the deficit to 7-2.

Meanwhile on the mound, Dominguez had a great outing despite Kannapolis trailing. At one point, he retired 11 straight batters, and it would have been 12 if a pop up hadn't gotten lost in the sun for Lenyn Sosa at shortstop. All in all, he went four innings, allowed just two hits, and struck out four, while lowering his ERA to a 3.02.

Troutwine's second double of the day, this one also with two outs, in the bottom of the eighth inning, drove in Nunez to make things 7-3.

Justin O'Conner and Declan Cronin finished out the eighth and ninth for Kannapolis, respectively, giving up no runs.

Kannapolis will have an off day on Wednesday, and then begin a road series with the Delmarva Shorebirds on Thursday night. The starters for both sides are TBD.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.