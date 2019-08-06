Corry, Labour Named Minor League Players of the Month for July

August 6, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Minor League Baseball has announced that Augusta GreenJackets starting pitcher, Seth Corry, and new GreenJackets outfielder, Franklin Labour, have been named the Uncle Ray's Players of the Month for July. Corry went 6-0 and posted an ERA of 0.54 in July, while Franklin Labour was promoted to the GreenJackets to start the month of August. In July, Labour hit .314 with nine home runs and 20 RBI's for the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes in the Class-A Short Season Northwest League.

"The accomplishments of Seth in the 2nd half of the season have been impressive, he has been stellar for us," GreenJackets Manager Carlos Valderrama said. "We've only had Franklin here for five games and he is already making an impact in our lineup. He was extremely deserving of his call-up and Player of the Month award."

Corry, a 3rd round pick in 2017 from Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah, is listed as the San Francisco Giants #9 overall prospect in the organization according to MLB.com. Labour is listed as the #20 overall prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Corry has lowered his season ERA to 1.72, the best number in the South Atlantic League. In July, he led the South Atlantic League in wins (six), ERA (0.54), WHIP (0.57) and batting average against (.123) and was second in strikeouts (43).

"It's been fun to throw the baseball every 5th day with how well we are playing," Corry said. "I've had a lot of confidence and have just been going out there trying to throw strikes. We're rolling right now."

He did not allow an earned run in five of his six July starts, and he allowed more than two hits just once. Corry walked more than one batter only once.

Labour spent 2018 in the Arizona League where he hit .269 with only one home run. Before he was promoted, he was leading the Northwest League with 14 home runs.

"I've just tried to keep consistent on my approach and it's been working out so far," Labour said. "We worked during extended spring training on staying true to my hot zone and committing to it by not chasing a lot of balls. It's been working out for me so far."

For the month of July, Labour led the Northwest League in home runs (nine), runs (22), total bases (70), slugging percentage (.667) and OPS (1.062). He finished second in hits (33), third in doubles (eight) and fourth in RBI (20). Labour hit safely in 16 straight games from July 1-19 and recorded 18 extra-base hits and 10 multi-hit games.

The GreenJackets return to the field tonight to take on the Hickory Crawdads (Texas Rangers). The Jackets are looking for their 6th consecutive series win, as they have the best record in the South Atlantic League since June 1st at 36-22.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.