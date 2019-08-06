Fireflies Game Notes: August 6 at Hagerstown (Game 111)

August 6, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (19-25, 43-67) vs. Hagerstown Suns (20-23, 50-63)

RHP Daison Acosta (1-2, 4.43) vs. RHP Jake Irvin (6-7, 4.35)

Tues., August 6, 2019 - Municipal Stadium (Hagerstown, MD) - First Pitch 10:35 a.m. - Game 111

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies had won three straight games just one other time this season. On Monday, Columbia notched its third consecutive win against Hagerstown with a convincing 3-1 victory at Municipal Stadium. Terrific pitching, timely hitting and strong defense now have the Fireflies a win away from a four-game sweep. The sweep would be fitting, too. The Suns had just swept the Fireflies in a four-game set last week at Segra Park. A little revenge is on the line when these two teams meet again Tuesday morning.

TERRIFIC PITCHING: Look no further than Alec Kisena's performance on the mound on Monday. The righty allowed just one run over a season-best six innings and punched out six. Kisena has surrendered just that one run and struck out 12 over his last two appearances (11 IP) on the slope.

WHAT'S AT STAKE: A win on Tuesday would clinch the first ever four-game road sweep of an opponent in franchise history.

WHAT'S AT STAKE, Pt. II: A win on Tuesday would also be the first four-game win streak of the season.

NICE SERIES-CHECK, THAT, ROAD TRIP: Mark Vientos continues a hot road trip. The Mets prospect has reached safely in all six games and is batting .400 (8-for-20) during the trip. He's also collected four extra-base hits and driven in five runs.

RECORD BREAKER: Ronny Mauricio is now two hits away from breaking the Fireflies single-season hits record. The Mets prospect collected his 110th hit of the year on Monday and now sits just one behind J.C. Rodriguez's total of 111 from 2016.

HE WAS NUMBER ONE: MLB Pipeline has long been the leader in MiLB prospect rankings. It recently re-ranked the Mets' minor-league prospects and Fireflies shortstop Ronny Mauricio is now the top-rated prospect in the Mets system. He's also the 84th-best prospect in all of MiLB.

WILL ANOTHER RECORD FALL?: Maybe two. Vientos has posted a team-best 11 homers and 56 RBI through 98 games. He is on pace to hit 14 home runs and drive in 70 RBI. The 14 homers would set a new club record, while the 70 RBI would tie the franchise mark.

MEDIN-ATTA HERE: Jose Medina drilled his fifth home run of the year on Monday in Hagerstown. Oddly enough, four of the five homers he's hit this season have been away from home.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.