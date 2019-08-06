Hagerstown Suns: Game Notes

August 6, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





This morning the Suns conclude their season series with the Columbia Fireflies at 10:35 a.m. at Municipal Stadium. RHP Jake Irvin (6-7, 4.35 ERA) toes the rubber for Hagerstown, while Columbia sends RHP Daison Acosta (1-2, 4.43 ERA) to the bump.

SUNS BATS SILENCED IN LOSS: The Suns offense was held to only one run on four hits in their 3-1 loss to the Columbia Fireflies at Municipal Stadium Monday. Hagerstown's (50-63, 20-23) only run came on Jackson Cluff 's solo home run in the third inning that tied the game at one. Jose Butto got the start for the Fireflies (43-67, 19-25) and kept the Suns scoreless, but only over two innings of work. Alec Kisena (W, 3-2) came on in the third to follow Butto and was able to tame the Hagerstown bats. He gave up the long ball to Cluff in the third, but was strong after that. The righty worked six innings and allowed just the one run on three hits while striking out six. Jose Moreno came on for Columbia in the ninth looking for the save, but got himself into a jam. The Suns got the first two on with an Armond Upshaw single and a Cluff walk, and then Moreno left the game game after Justin Connell moved the runners over with a sacrifice bunt. However, Cole Gordon (S, 1) entered the game and retired Drew Mendoza and Israel Pineda to end the game.

IRKING IRVIN: Jake Irvin's stellar second half continued last night. The Oklahaoma-product produced his fourth quality start in five appearances in the second half. His second half ERA is 3.40, compared to a 5.11 ERA in the first half of the season. He has dazzled in his last two outings against Rome, fanning 13 batters in 12 innings and allowing just three runs in the span.

CLUFF'S CASHING IN: Hagerstown's shortstop is riding his longest hitting streak of the season, a 10-game mark that began July 26. The BYU-product is 12-for-35 during the stretch, which is good for a .343 average. Jackson Cluff also has two homers and four RBI during the streak. This season the Utah-native is hitting .256 through 40 games in the South Atlantic League.

PAYBACK'S NOT GREAT: Last week the Suns swept Columbia in a four-game stretch on the road. In the second and final series Hagerstown sees the Fireflies this season, Columbia has taken the first three games in this series and could close out the sweep at Municipal Stadium.

ALL I DO IS WIN-WIN: Joan Adon won his team-leading 10th game last night. The last Suns player to have 10 or more wins in a single season while donning a Suns uniform was McKenzie Mills, who accomplished the feat in 2017. Adon has now earned a win in three consecutive starts for the first time this season. The righty has the second-most wins in the South Atlantic League, trailing just Osvaldo Bido , who has 11 for the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

CRONIN'S CRAFT: Lefty Matt Cronin has taken the South Atlantic League by storm. The former Razorback has now logged 10 innings with Hagerstown and has allowed just one earned run while holding oppenents to a .188 average. To add to that line, he's fanned 20 batters utilizing a strong fastball, curveball mix. Friday he logged a career-high 2 IP.

BRING IN THE TROOPS: Thursday, Alex Troop spun 4.2 two hit innings while fanning five batters and allowing no walks. After a less-than-ideal start where the lefty gave up four runs in his first 7.1 innings pitched, he has allowed just one run in his last 7.2 innings.

