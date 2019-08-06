Suns Fall to Fireflies in Extras

August 6, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Suns allowed two runs in the top of the 10th inning and failed to score in the bottom half, resulting in a 5-3 loss to the Columbia Fireflies at Municipal Stadium Tuesday.

Brian Sharp began the 10th on second base and then went to third on an Alex Troop (L, 0-1) wild pitch and scored on a Jose Medina sacrifice fly to give Columbia (44-67, 20-25) the lead. Later in the frame, Chandler Avant came through with an RBI single that scored the Fireflies' insurance run.

Allan Winans (W, 1-2), who had worked a scoreless ninth as well, came back out on the hill for the 10th and held the Hagerstown (50-64, 20-24) bats down to complete the four-game sweep for Columbia.

Each team scored a run in the eighth inning to keep the game tied heading into the ninth. Guillermo Granadillo's RBI sacrifice fly against Troop gave the Fireflies the lead. But the Suns answered back in the bottom half. Jake Simon walked the bases loaded and then Cole Daily's sacrifice fly tied the game.

Both starters were dominant in this one, which kept the scoring low early in the game. Jake Irvin got the ball for the Suns and tossed five strong frames. He allowed only one run on four hits and tied his season-high with eight strikeouts. It was a tough earned run for Irvin to swallow after Gerson Molina came around to score on a dropped third strike with two outs in the fifth to open the scoring.

On the other side, Daison Acosta was able to match Irvin's performance. The righty worked five frames and the only run he gave up also came in the fifth. After a Phil Caulfieldsingle and a Jackson Cluff one-out walk, Justin Connell delivered an RBI single to tie the game at one.

Each team went to the bullpen in the sixth, and each team allowed a run in that frame. Chandler Day came on for the Suns and a Granadillo RBI double against him put Columbia up 2-1. But Hagerstown answered against Willy Taveras in the bottom half. Israel Pinedadoubled with one away and then Nic Perkins drove him home with an RBI bloop single to tie the game again.

After an off day tomorrow, the Suns will now head to Lexington for a five-game series before returning home to take on the Lakewood BlueClaws at Municipal Stadium August 12-14. For tickets or more information visit hagerstownsuns.com or call 301-791-6266.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.