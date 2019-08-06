Power Defeat Braves 5-2 as Lineup Stalls

CHARLESTON, WV - Rome started fast but finished with a thud in a 5-2 loss Monday night to the West Virginia Power. The Braves had an early lead thanks to homeruns by Justin Dean and Griffin Benson but could not muster a hit in the final 6 innings of the game.

Dean continued his hot road trip by ripping a leadoff homer out to left on the first pitch of the game from Power starter RHP Josias De Los Santos. Benson opened the 2nd inning with a solo homer to right center to give the Braves a 2-0 lead. They would not score again as De Los Santos settled into a groove and retired the final 11 batters he faced.

West Virginia tied the game on a two run homer from Onil Pena off Rome starter RHP Alan Rangel in the 4th and took the lead with a rally in the 6th inning.

The Power added their final two runs in the 7th against hard-throwing Rome reliever RHP Luis Mora, taking a 5-2 advantage into the final frames.

With one out, Rome used a walk and a hit by pitch to put two runners on base in the 8th but could not score. They finished 0-5 with runners in scoring position.

Dean completed his night 1-3 with a homer and a walk. Benson was 1-4 with a homerun. Jose Bermudez was 1-4 with a stolen base. Braden Shewmake was 1-3 with a walk.

Rangel took the loss but did not pitch poorly. He threw 6 innings and allowed three runs on 10 hits. He struck out six batters and did not issue a walk.

Rome and West Virginia conclude their four game series Tuesday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park. First pitch of Game 4 is set for 12:05 pm. Rome starts RHP Jose Olague (9-6, 3.72) while the Power put LHP Nate Fisher (0-1, 6.91) on the mound.

Rome Braves (21-23, 51-62): 2 R 4 H 2 E

West Virginia Power (21-23, 58-56): 5 R 13 H 0 E

W: Josias De Los Santos (3-6)

L: Alan Rangel (9-6)

S: Dayeison Arias (11)

Time: 2:31

Attendance: 3,368

