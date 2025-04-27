Inter Miami CF vs. FC Dallas: Full Match Highlights: Crazy 3-Goal Comeback!
April 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com
#mls #highlights #intermiami #fcdallas
Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from April 27, 2025
- FC Dallas Rallies Past Inter Miami 4-3, Extends Road Unbeaten Streak - FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF Falls at Home against FC Dallas - Inter Miami CF
- Berhalter banger, Vite brace: 'Caps stay top of MLS - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Minnesota United's Eight-Game Unbeaten Streak Ends After Loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Minnesota United FC
- Minnesota United FC Statement - Minnesota United FC
- Colorado Rapids Earn Second Clean Sheet of the Season in 3-0 Win over Kansas City - Colorado Rapids
- Kévin Denkey Bags a Brace as FC Cincinnati Defeat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 to Cap Perfect April - FC Cincinnati
- Rapids Extend Home Unbeaten Run to Three with 1-1 Draw Against Seattle - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Draws 1-1 with the Colorado Rapids Saturday Night at Dick's Sporting Good Park - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Falls at Home against FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF Back Home to Host FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF Staff Enjoy Take Your Child to Work Day
- Inter Miami CF Falls at Vancouver Whitecaps in Concacaf Champions Cup Semifinals First Leg
- Final Days to Register for Inaugural Dreams Cup, Hosted by the Inter Miami CF Academy Presented by Baptist Health