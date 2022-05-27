Indians Take 2 of First 3 from AquaSox

Spokane, WASH. - Southpaw Evan Shawver delivered his best start as a member of the Spokane Indians but the home team couldn't muster any support offensively as they fell to the Everett AquaSox, 4-0, in front of 2,449 fans at Avista Stadium for Jersey Off the Back Night presented by BNSF Railways. Despite the loss, the Indians (23-17) still remain atop the Northwest League standings and are an impressive 16-6 at home this season.

TOP PERFORMERS

Shawver, a seventh-round pick out of the University of Cincinnati in 2021, delivered a crisp performance over six innings, allowing just one earned and four hits while striking out three.

Daniel Montaño extended his hitting streak to nine games with a seventh-inning single. The Indians outfielder is batting an incredible .420 (21x50) in the month of May to raise his season average to a NWL best .320.

Wednesday, May 25th - The Spokane Indians connected on three home runs to overcome an early 4-0 deficit as they defeated the Everett AquaSox, 6-5, in front of 2,198 fans at Avista Stadium for Smokey Bear Night presented by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

Tuesday, May 24th - Spokane got a strong start from Mike Ruff and a standout offensive performance from Drew Romo as they defeated the Everett AquaSox, 9-3, in front of 2,409 fans and 150 dogs at Avista Stadium for Bark in the Park Night presented by Sierra Nevada.

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

Friday, May 27th is Armed Forces Appreciation & Fireworks Night presented by Windermere Real Estate, KHQ, & 103.5 The Game First. Join us as we honor the service men and women of our United States Armed Forces, veterans, and support organizations. We will have another great fireworks show immediately following the game! pitch is at 6:35 PM and gates open at 5:30 PM.

Saturday, May 28th is $10,000 Grand Slam Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers and 700 ESPN. If a Spokane Indians player hits a grand slam at any point during the game, one lucky fan wins $10,000. Sign up at the game for a chance to win! Remember to stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases. First pitch is at 5:09 PM and gates open at 4:00 PM.

Sunday, May 29th is a Dollars in Your Dog Day Game. Come hungry fans! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win CASH. $2,000 will be available to win! Don't forget to stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field! First pitch is at 1:05 PM and gates open at 12:00 PM.

