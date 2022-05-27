Free Play Ball Youth Baseball Clinic on Sunday, June 12th

Join the Spokane Indians on Sunday, June 12th as we celebrate Play Ball Weekend at Avista Stadium! This free baseball youth clinic is presented by Leo's Photography and will feature instruction from Athletic Edge, a local baseball, softball, and fastpitch training facility.

All participants will receive a complimentary Franklin Wiffle-Ball and Bat set following the conclusion of this clinic. Space is limited to the first 200 registrants (100 per session).

WHEN: Sunday, June 12th. Session One runs from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Session Two runs from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

WHERE: Avista Stadium (602 N. Havana St)

WHO: Kids between the ages of 5-12, limited to the first 200 registrants (100 per session)

HOW: Please CLICK HERE to register for Session One or CLICK HERE to register for Session Two.

COST: FREE!

ABOUT THE PLAY BALL INITIATIVE

PLAY BALL Weekend is a concerted effort from Major League Baseball to promote the games of baseball and softball to youth across the combined 150 Major League and Minor League markets. Youth are encouraged to learn more about the games and will be provided opportunities to gain new skills in a fun environment.

