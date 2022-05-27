Hops Announce Play Ball Weekend Presented by MLB

May 27, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR. - The Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) have partnered with Nike and Friends of Baseball to offer five (5) FREE youth clinics all around the Portland metro area on Saturday, June 11th in 2022. On Sunday June 12th, the Hops will have a pre-game catch on Ron Tonkin Field for families from 12:00-12:30, included with admission to that game.

"Play Ball Weekend" is presented by Major League Baseball and greatly encourages MLB and MiLB teams to support the youth in their area by simply, "Playing Ball!".

The clinics are free and open for youth between 6-14. All participants must pre-register online at https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/fans/playball

The five (5) locations for the FREE clinics are:

o Glencoe High School (Hillsboro)

o Mountain View Champions Park (Beaverton)

o Fowler Middle School (Tigard)

o Parkrose High School (Portland)

o Columbia Park (Portland)

The clinics are scheduled to run from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. with 6 elementary level stations that groups will rotate through. Hops players and coaches are scheduled to be at each site as well as staff from the Hops front office staff, Nike staff and Friends of Baseball staff.

All participants will receive:

o Nike T-shirt

o Friends of Baseball activity kit

o One (1) free Hops ticket

o Free MLB.TV/MiLB.TV subscription for the remainder of the 2022 season

o Exclusive access to virtual/in-person baseball/softball programming per MLB

o Discounts on select MLB licensed merchandise and equipment

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.