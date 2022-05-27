Bailey Carries Emeralds to Game Three Victory on Walk-Off

The Emeralds walk off on C Patrick Bailey three-run home run against the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-1.

The first two innings were quiet until the third inning.

It would be the Emeralds that scored the first run of the game on an RBI fielder's choice by CF Hunter Bishop to cash in 1B Luis Toribio 1-0.

The Emeralds were able to maintain a one-run lead until the sixth.

A wild pitch by RHP Ty Weber allowed SS Osmy Gregorio to even up the score 1-1.

Then, in the bottom of the ninth, with SS Marco Luciano and LF Jairo Pomares, Bailey would step up to the plate and win the game with one swing of the bat 4-1 to retake the series lead.

Friday the Emeralds will be back in action as RHP Jake Wong will be on the mound against Tri-City's RHP Robinson Piña. First pitch is at 7:35 PM, 7:20 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score and on MiLB.TV.

