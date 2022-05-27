Ron Tonkin's Ghost Continues to Haunt Canadians

HILLSBORO, OR - Another day, another frustrating loss for the Vancouver Canadians at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro. The C's rallied from a three-run deficit and put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position with no outs in the top of the ninth but failed to cash in as they fell 4-3 to the Hillsboro Hops (Diamondbacks) Thursday night.

Davis Schneider started the final inning with a lead-off triple and Miguel Hiraldo followed with an infield single and a steal to make it second and third with no outs. Two strikeouts, an intentional walk to load the bases and one more K later and the game was over.

19 Blue Jays prospect Yosver Zulueta (L, 0-1) made the start and had to deal with a 47-minute rain delay in the top of the first that pushed back his first pitch nearly an hour. He worked three and two-thirds, allowed two runs on two hits - both singles - with one walk, a hit batter and five strikeouts over 15 batters faced.

Hillsboro scored those two runs off Zulueta to lead 2-0 to start the fourth before Addison Barger bashed his team-best seventh home run of the year to right field to cut the deficit in half, but that was all Hops starter Luke Albright (W, 3-1) would allow in five impressive innings.

After the Baby Snakes scored two in the fifth to go up 4-1, the C's struck for two in the sixth to pull back within a single tally. Anthony Morales started the inning with a single then consecutive one-out walks loaded the bases. Riley Tirotta laced a base hit through the right side two batters later to score a pair and make It 4-3.

Thomas Ruwe kept the Hops at bay with two scoreless innings of relief in the seventh and eighth, but the offense failed to come through in the clutch in the later innings. The C's stranded seven runners on base from the sixth through the ninth and finished the night 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Barger and Hiraldo, the latter of whom has a hit in a personal-best five consecutive games, paced the offense with two hits apiece. Eight of nine starters reached base.

With the loss, the C's are now 2-7 against Hillsboro this year and have fallen to a season-low two games below .500 with 28 games left to play in the first half.

Vancouver hopes that top Blue Jays pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann can be the magic elixir that can turn their Ron Tonkin Field fortunes around; he'll get the ball for game four of the series tomorrow night in a battle of southpaws against Kenny Hernandez. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. with coverage on CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet 650.

