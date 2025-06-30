Charlie Condon Selected for All-Star Futures Game

June 30, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Spokane's top slugger is taking his big bat back home to the Peach State. Major League Baseball announced today the rosters for the 26th annual All-Star Futures Game in Atlanta, with Indians first baseman/outfielder Charlie Condon selected to represent the Colorado Rockies on the National League squad.

"I'm excited for the chance to represent the Rockies at this year's Futures Game," said Condon. "It's a tremendous honor to be selected for this game and I'm looking forward to testing myself against the best prospects in baseball."

The third overall selection of out the University of Georgia in the 2024 MLB First-Year Player Draft, Condon is slashing .312/.431/.420 with six doubles, three home runs, 17 RBI, and 26 walks in 35 games with Spokane this season. A native of Marietta, GA, the 22 year old is currently ranked as Colorado's top prospect and No. 22 in all of baseball by MLB Pipeline.

The 2025 All-Star Futures Game, which is scheduled for seven innings, will once again feature a National League vs. American League format, which was introduced in 2019 following 20 years of U.S. vs. World matchups. Last year in Arlington, the NL earned a 6-1 victory, led by home runs from Drake Baldwin and Larry Doby Most Valuable Player Award-winner Cam Collier. With the victory, the NL now holds a 3-1-1 advantage under the AL vs. NL format. Among all previous Futures Game participants, 86.5% have gone on to play at least one Major League game, while 250 total players thus far (21.4%) have been selected to play in at least one Major League All-Star Game.

The Futures Game will be played at 4:00 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, July 12 th at Truist Park in Atlanta, and will be followed by the 2025 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Geico. The Futures Game will air exclusively live on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.TV, MLB.com and in the MLB App with Melanie Newman (play-by-play), Yonder Alonso (analyst), Jonathan Mayo (analyst) and Sande Charles (reporter) on the call.







Northwest League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.