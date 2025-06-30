Hops Out-Slugged in Series Finale against Spokane

June 30, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Hillsboro, OR) - The Hops ended their 10-game losing streak on Saturday night in a thrilling 10-9 victory over Spokane, but on Sunday at Hillsboro Ballpark the Indians picked up right where they left off. Spokane slugged six different multi-run innings and took the series finale 13-9. In the loss, Junior Franco had two triples and a single and Druw Jones added a three-hit performance. Aidan Longwell had five-RBI for Spokane.

Once again in this series, Spokane took an early lead. They had two hits and two runs in the first inning and then followed it up with two more runs in the third against Lorenzo Encarnacion. Encarnacion gave way to Liam Norris who allowed a four-spot in the fourth that gave the Indians a 7-0 lead. 2 hits, 2 walks and 2 stolen bases in the inning were capped off by an Aidan Longwell three-run home run. The league leader in RBI tallied five on the evening.

After a two-home run game yesterday, Junior Franco hit a triple to lead off the fourth inning. He would come in to score on a Druw Jones sac fly, making it 7-1 Spokane. Another Spokane homer in the fifth extended their lead, this time off the bat of Skyler Messinger. The two-run blast made it 9-1, but the Hops fought back.

For the second straight day, Hillsboro scored five runs in the sixth inning. Five hits scored five runs, including another Junior Franco triple. His second triple of the game made him only the 5th player in franchise history to have a two-triple game. All five runs were charged to the starter Michael Prosecky who exited after 5.1 innings with a 9-6 lead.

Spokane then scored two in the seventh and two more in the eighth to again extend their lead to 13-6. Hillsboro tallied two runs against the tough left-hander Bryson Hammer on an RBI single by Cristofer Torin, but that's as close as they would get.

With the win, Spokane took the series 5-1 and outscored Hillsboro 61-29 in six games. Spokane did not score fewer than 8 runs in a game in the series.

Hillsboro will head to Eugene for three-games and then starting on the Fourth of July they will have a three-game set at Hillsboro Ballpark. Tickets for all remaining Hops' games can be found at HillsboroHops.com.







Northwest League Stories from June 30, 2025

Hops Out-Slugged in Series Finale against Spokane - Hillsboro Hops

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.