Indians Stun AquaSox with 9-8 Walk-Off Win

July 14, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







What's hotter right now: the weather or the Spokane Indians? Juan Guerrero scampered home on an errant throw from Everett's Jason Ruffcorn in the bottom of the tenth as the Indians stunned the AquaSox, 9-8, in front of 3,259 fans at Avista Stadium for OTTO the Mascot's Birthday & Kid's Day Game presented by Pizza Factory, 700 ESPN, & Family Guide. The Indians improved to 16-5 in the second half (54-31 overall) with their fifth straight win and eighth in the last 10 games.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jesus Ordonez lead the way offensively with three hits including third home run of the season. The 24-year-old backstop is batting .412 (7-for-17) with eight runs scored, two doubles, one home run, two stolen bases, and an RBI.

GJ Hill hit a two-run homer in the third and finished with two hits and two runs scored. Hill has reached base 10 times over his last six games, batting .461 (6-for-13) during that span.

Jake Snider, Jose Cordova, and EJ Andrews each had a pair of hits in the win.

NEXT HOMESTAND: JULY 30 - AUGUST 4 vs. HILLSBORO

The Indians get to enjoy a four-day All-Star Break before hitting the road for Vancouver and Eugene. Spokane returns to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, July 30th for the start of six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops. That homestand will feature SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night, (2) Firework Nights, and the Augtoberfest Day Game. CLICK HERE to reserve your seats now!

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (14-10), Redband (8-4), OFT (4-2), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (1-0), Marvel (0-1), Greys (22-11), Reds (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, July 30th vs. Hillsboro - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Promotion - SCRAPS Bark in the Park Night presented by SCRAPS: Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $6.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be given to the local animal shelters. Stick around after the game and join the SCRAPS Puppy Parade!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.