Indians Teach Emeralds a Lesson in 17-5 Win

April 22, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Indians tallied season highs in hits and runs as they schooled the Emeralds, 17-5, in front of 4,724 fans at Avista Stadium for the Education & Businessperson's Special Day Game presented by KXLY 4 News Now & KXLY AM 920/100.7 FM.

TOP PERFORMERS

Skyler Messinger helped the Indians climb out of an early 2-0 deficit with a three-run blast in the bottom of the first and finished the game 3-for-5 with two runs scored.

Jared Thomas and Aidan Longwell both had three hits and a walk while Cole Messina added a three-run homer-his second of the season-and a walk in the win.

Michael Prosecky struck out five over five innings of three-run ball to pick up his second win of the season. Right-handers Hunter Mann (2 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 5 K) and Cade Denton (1 IP, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K) combined for three scoreless innings of relief out of the Spokane bullpen.

