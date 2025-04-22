Ems 3 Game Win Streak Snapped to Start Series

April 22, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane, WA - The Emeralds dropped game 1 of the series to the Spokane Indians by a final score of 17-5. The Ems now move to 8-8 on the season and 4-3 on their current 12 game road trip.

The Ems jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning. After a quick couple of outs, Charlie Szykowny hit a double off the left field wall. Quinn McDaniel was able to hit him home on a single up the middle. McDaniel followed it up by stealing 2nd and scored on a Zane Zielinski single.

Spokane answered back in a big way in both the 1st and 2nd inning. They were able to get to Josh Wolf early as they drove home 3 runs in the bottom of the 1st after Skyler Messinger clubbed a 3 run home run. Spokane added onto their total in the 2nd inning as they sent 10 batters to the plate and scored 4 runs to give them a 7-2 lead after just 2 innings.

In the top of the 4th the Emeralds started off the inning with a pair of base hits. After a quick couple of outs, Jack Payton hit a single that scored Zane Zielinski to cut the lead to 7-3.

Spokane once again answered back with a big inning. This time it was Cole Messina who clubbed a 3 run home run to extend Spokane's lead to 10-3. Spokane added 7 more runs in the bottom of the 7th inning to give them a 17-3 lead.

Eugene did put up a fight and pushed home 2 runs in the top of the 9th. Cole Foster started off the inning with a walk and Jack Payton hit him home on an RBI-double. It was nice to see Payton get things rolling at the plate as he tallied 2 base hits and 2 RBI's. He eventually scored in the inning on a balk for the final run of the game as Spokane defeated Eugene 17-5.

The Emeralds will look to bounce back tomorrow night with first pitch set for 6:35 PM. Josh Bostick will be on the mound for the Ems.

